Could Dutch auctions be a fairer way to price new investments?

What do tulips, crypto tokens and Google shares all have in common?

Tulip mania may have disappeared, but Dutch auctions have not

Dutch auctions, fittingly enough, take their name from the method used to price bulbs in the wake of ‘tulip mania’. In contrast to a regular auction, prices start high and drop until a buyer jumps in with a bid. As soon as they do, the auction stops. There are no counter bids, no ‘going…going…gone’ – the first bidder takes the lot. Dutch auctions are fast. As such, they work well for perishable goods such as food and flowers; auctions end at lightning speed meaning sellers can control how quickly the stock is sold.

But this isn’t the whole story: after all, tulip mania didn’t involve trade in cut flowers. Instead, bulbs of rare and sought-after varieties were auctioned in a kind of early futures market. At the peak of the mania, a single bulb could fetch the price of an Amsterdam townhouse, but within a year the market collapsed. The sorry episode now represents one of the most famous economic bubbles of all time. But although tulip mania may have disappeared, Dutch auctions have not.