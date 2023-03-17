/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

UK TV companies take on the streamers

UK broadcasters are stuck in a rut – but can their production arms dig them out?
UK TV companies take on the streamers
March 17, 2023
  • Fragmented market
  • International growth opportunities

Escapism is a lucrative business. Bloomsbury’s (BMY) chief executive, Nigel Newton, told the Financial Times this month that people had “had too much reality” and were “turning to books as an enjoyable form of escape from quotidian worries”. At the risk of sounding like Mr Wormwood in Matilda, television can be a good alternative – and UK companies want a piece of the action.

ITV (ITV) and its Scottish counterpart STV (STVG) are strongly associated with traditional broadcasting. Coverage of the companies tends to focus on the outlook for advertising and, as a result, 2023 is looking lacklustre at best. By April, ITV’s ad sales are expected to have fallen by between 10 and 15 per cent, and STV is similarly pessimistic. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data