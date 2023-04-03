The ‘banking crisis’ could help tame inflation

A credit crisis has been averted, but we might see a credit squeeze

Tighter financial conditions could reduce the need for further interest rate hikes

When central banks raise interest rates, they want financial conditions to tighten. Only perhaps not quite like this.

As the fallout from SVB’s collapse rocked markets last month, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) said that it would keep a close eye on “any effects on the credit conditions faced by households and businesses”, but that it judged the UK banking system to be both “resilient” and “well placed to continue supporting the economy in a wide range of economic scenarios”. We should avoid a credit crunch – but a more modest credit squeeze seems inevitable.