Cost of capital: an important item in the investor toolbox

That listed companies the world over are becoming less profitable doesn’t sound so surprising. That there has been a trend of drooping corporate profitability for approaching 20 years now might be a bit of a shock, however. Yet that’s how it is, according to McKinsey & Co, the world’s biggest management consultant by revenue.

The consultancy – never known to do things by half – bases its assessment on the aggregated accounts since 2005 of the world’s 4,000 biggest quoted companies by revenue. Dividing this period into successive five-year blocks, it found that the 4,000 averaged $612bn (£491bn) annual profit in 2005-09, which fell to $570bn in 2010-14 then flopped to $297bn in 2015-19. True, profit rebounded in 2020 and 2021, but that was largely due to the massive – and surely untypical – post-Covid bounce of 2021.

As to why the trend has been consistently down, McKinsey is better at describing it than explaining it. It found that to be successful in the past 10 years or so – and here I exaggerate – a company needed one of three characteristics (and preferably all three): to be American, to be big already and to be operating in the technology sectors. For companies operating outside those boundaries, the going was tough.