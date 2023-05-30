The poster child of advertising is back on investors' radars

Ad land is a reliable source of bust-ups. Barely a year goes by without one advertising executive (usually male, often wearing natty glasses) falling out with another advertising executive. Sir Martin Sorrell’s bitter resignation from WPP (WPP) after an investigation into his conduct – and his decision to set up rival group S4 Capital (SFOR) – is a prime example.

The Saatchi brothers have had their fair share of quarrels too. After founding Saatchi & Saatchi in 1970, they were ousted from the company in 1995 after a shareholder rebellion. M&C Saatchi (SAA) was formed a few months later. However, an accounting blunder in 2019 prompted Lord Maurice Saatchi to abandon his namesake yet again (his older brother, Charles, had already stepped back to focus on the world of art).