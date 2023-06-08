Undervalued Mitie reports strong revenue growth

Move to net debt position

Dividend raised

Outsourcer Mitie’s (MTO) results need to be viewed through the lens of Covid-19. While annual revenues were only up slightly, this was a solid result given that pandemic-related contract sales fell from £448mn in FY2022 to £15mn. And while the company delivered a better-than-expected adjusted operating profit of £162mn against its previous guidance of £155mn, the contraction in operating margin by 20 basis points to 4 per cent was due to the loss of higher-margin pandemic work.