FTSE 250's newest entrant is worth a look

In a world of virtual reality headsets and generative artificial intelligence (AI), it is easy to forget that low-tech activities can still be very lucrative. Certain companies tend to get overlooked, therefore, by investors in search of trendier options.

One example that cropped up in the Investors’ Chronicle in February was 4imprint (FOUR), a £1.4bn branded merchandise business. The group, which operates in the unfashionable world of lanyards and keyrings, seems to have dodged the advertising downturn that is tormenting tech-focused rivals, growing organic sales by 45 per cent in 2022 and tripling its profits. Shares have more than doubled since last summer as a result.

Me Group International (MEGP), formerly known as Photo-Me, falls into a similar category. The company makes and installs photo booths, out-of-home washing machines and fruit juicers, as well as the children’s rides that live in shopping centres. While innovative, there’s something rather old-fashioned about its products, which prompted us to put it on a ‘sell’ in 2019.