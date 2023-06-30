/
Glencore boss hits out at ESG-obsessed investors

'Pragmatic' US investors focus on yield while Europeans put returns 'second or third on the list', Gary Nagle says
June 30, 2023

Glencore (GLEN) chief executive Gary Nagle has hit out at European investors for being overly focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) while institutions in the US were more "pragmatic.

He said buyers in the US would buy a stock for yield whereas European institutions were run by the "ESG desk".

“In Europe, investors seem to be a bit more focused on ESG, it seems to be the ESG desk that makes more decisions and returns are somehow put second or third on the list,” Nagle said, speaking at a Melbourne Mining Club event in London. 

