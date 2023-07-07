Wizz Air seems very optimistic – so why isn't anyone else?

What are the chances of Wizz Air (WIZZ)’s share price quadrupling over the next five years? Currently, it’s somewhat under £30, but if it reaches £119.34 in March 2028, or touches it in two consecutive quarters before that, then its chief executive would become £100mn better off. Even at £77.24, he’d be in for a more modest (but frankly outrageous) £65mn. Not bad for someone who has received an average £1.9mn a year for the past 10 years.

“We have a unique and world-class leader in our chief executive, József Váradi, who has led the business through a period of strong growth since IPO and, despite the recent external environment, has continued to create the strongest and one of the most profitable airlines in the world,” the directors say in the 2023 annual report. Apparently, it was because they heard that Váradi was being tempted by job offers that they came up with the £100mn carrot. This just happened to be £1mn more than the possible £99mn-worth of share options that had been dangled in front of Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair (IE:RYA). Both boards were prepared to pay whatever it took to keep them. Proxy advisers warned about poor governance, but shareholders backed the proposals anyway.