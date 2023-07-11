Companies roundup: Centrica’s $8bn deal & Kingspan profits

Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) will climb even as overall gas use could fall in the coming years, although the outlook is less certain after 2030. British Gas owner Centrica (CNA) says a new deal for 1mn tonnes per annum of LNG from the US for 15 years will “future-proof the UK's energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis” by maintaining gas imports. The supply will arrive in 2027, as per the sale and purchase agreement.

The deal is with the developer of the Delfin deepwater port, offshore Louisiana. The company needs guaranteed sales to build the project, which has not reached the final investment decision point yet – this is expected by “mid-2023”, the company said. AH

Kingspan shares jump on ‘record’ profits promise

Shares in Kingspan (KGP) surged 14 per cent this morning after the company forecast a “record” profit for the first half of 2023.

The building materials supplier will post its interims on 18 August, when it expects to state a trading profit in the region of €435mn, modestly ahead of the €434m reported for the first half of 2022".

However, the company gave no update on housing secretary Michael Gove's calls for the company to contribute financially to the UK housing market’s cladding problem. ML

Crumbling brick demand hits Forterra’s fortunes The market for bricks has proven to be less firm than manufacturers anticipated, with Forterra (FORT) warning that it expects only a “modest” improvement in second-half trading after its adjusted pre-tax profit halved in the first six months. The company, which was last year complaining about chronic supply shortages, said demand for bricks was “subject to significant uncertainty”, with higher interest rates putting a dampener on the market for new homes. As a result, industry-wide brick despatches were down 31 per cent in the first five months of the year and although imports were falling by a faster rate, the company is planning to be more cautious in terms of its own production. It has already mothballed its Howley Park brickworks in West Yorkshire after completing an upgrade at its Desford brickworks in Leicestershire that has doubled capacity. Forterra’s first half sales were down 18 per cent year-on-year to £183mn, while adjusted pre-tax profit fell by 52 per cent to £18mn. Broker Peel Hunt said guidance of a “more even split” between first and second-half revenue implied a 30 per cent downgrade on full-year adjusted profit expectations. Shares fell 4 per cent in early trading and are down 17 per cent since the start of the year. MF Read more: Forterra scrambles to support margins

Galliford Try splashes the cash

Galliford Try (GFRD) shares received a fillip after the company said it expects full-year profit before one-offs to be at the top end of analysts’ expectations. The contractor, which targets work in the public and regulated sectors such as utilities, said that recent project wins on major frameworks had boosted its order book to £3.7bn, with 92 per cent of work for its current financial year secured.

It also plans to pay a special dividend of 12p a share after a historic contract dispute was settled, which led to it receiving a £26mn cash payment. Galliford Try’s shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. MF

Begbies Traynor boosts its operating margin Begbies Traynor (BEG) revealed in its preliminary final statement that revenues from non-insolvency work now constitute 40 per cent of the group total and are supported by healthy rates of recurring revenue strands. Overall revenue growth of 11 per cent was split between organic and acquired sources and the group continues to broaden its geographical footprint. Adjusted operating profit increased by 17 per cent to £21.8mn, aided by a one percentage point increase in the underlying margin to 17.9 per cent. The net cash outflow from investing activities was broadly in line with the prior year due to £1.16mn in net cash acquired as part of the deals, set against £10.6mn of acquisition and deferred consideration payments. MR Read more: Begbies Traynor: a business for all seasons

Chaarat Gold will miss $250mn investment target date

When miner Chaarat Gold (CGH) announced it had found a saviour that would pay $250mn (£194mn) for 60 per cent of a company with a market cap of under £100mn (with the current share count), it looked like all its Christmases had come at once. This is because the company will need to repay $32mn in convertible loan notes by 31 July, after lenders extended the deadline from the end of October last year.

Now it looks like another extension will be needed as the Xiwang investment will not be completed by 31 July, because of “minimum notice periods” for corporate and regulatory approvals. The two companies have not yet announced a new target date. Chaarat investors were not fussed by the delay and looming repayment deadline: the company’s share price was up 1 per cent following the news, at 8.6p. AH