Time to sell this disappointing healthcare minnow

This is not a market to spring bad news on investors in my small-cap hunting ground. In the past six months, the FTSE All-Share Total Return (TR) index is down 6.5 per cent, but the FTSE Aim All-Share TR index has plunged 14.5 per cent in value.

Investor money flow data and surveys indicate ongoing reductions to UK equities. Although it is difficult to pinpoint the rationale behind the pessimism, fund managers at Rockwood Strategic (RKW), a top-performing small-cap fund, believe there are several potential factors at play. These include the desire to allocate to global equities rather than UK equities, concerns about the post-Brexit economy and even the lack of flag-waving UK fund managers with attractive performance to highlight.

Rockwood also highlights the political shambles that has seen the departure of Boris Johnson, the disastrous short tenure of his replacement, Liz Truss, and the fact that the UK's political leaders now have wafer-thin room to manoeuvre with fiscal policy. The UK debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is the highest since the second world war, and the tax burden is at generational highs.