Why economists think we're wrong about dividends

Traditional economic theory tells us not to look at capital gains and dividends in isolation

But new research says that spending dividends can be rational

There are many normal behaviours of which economists disapprove. Buying Christmas presents is one (unwanted gifts represent an efficiency loss); treating dividends as additional income is another.

In the 1960s, Nobel-prize-winning economists Merton Miller and Franco Modigliani published their ‘dividend irrelevance’ theory. In an efficient stock market, any dividend payout should see stock prices decline by the amount of that dividend. Holding a stock for the dividend, in theory, therefore achieves nothing: the stock price simply moves lower to adjust for the payout. Owning shares because of an attractive payout is frowned upon, too: investors can, after all, create a “homemade dividend” by selling stock as the need arises.