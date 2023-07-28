NatWest delivers record profits despite turmoil

Surprise £500mn share buyback

Moderating net interest margin

Dame Alison Rose received a one-line mention in the half-year results as NatWest (NWG) tried to distance itself from the recent farrago (sic) at its private bank subsidiary Coutts – whose head has also resigned. While it awaits the confirmation of Paul Thwaite as chief executive, the affair overshadowed what was a solid set of half-year results with profits topping £3bn and the bank announcing surprise plans to buy back another £500mn worth of shares – when this is completed NatWest will have distributed £2.5bn of spare capital for this half alone. The market was pleased enough with the results that, in contrast to its high street stablemates, the shares were marked higher on the day as investors digested the news. However, there were hints that this outperformance has a clearly defined shelf life.