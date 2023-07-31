Companies roundup: BT’s new boss & Marshalls job cuts

From the beginning of next year, there will be a new person tasked with turning around the fortunes of BT (BT). This morning the telecoms company announced it has appointed Allison Kirkby to succeed outbound chief executive Philip Jansen.

Kirkby was a member of BT’s board and has been chief executive of Swedish telecoms company Telia since 2020. She will be taking on the challenge of implementing severe cost cutting throughout the business. Inflation pushing up the cost of its expensive Openreach investment coupled with increased competition from alternative network providers has been eating into BT’s cash flow. In response, earlier this year, it announced it would be cutting 40 per cent of 130,000 strong workforce by 2030.

With a forward price to earnings ratio of 7 it seems there is not much further for the company to fall but reversing the downward momentum will be hard. At least, for her sake and the cost of Openreach, inflation seems to have peaked. AS

In March we questioned whether Marshalls (MSLH) had seen many tangible benefits from its £535mn acquisition of roofing specialist Marley Group. A few months on and trading remains problematic despite the impact of the deal. Shares pulled back sharply after the building materials supplier revealed that group revenue contracted by 13 per cent on a like-for-like basis, while adjusted profit before taxation for the June half year is expected to be around £33mn, a drop of £12mn from HY 2022.

Performance is being dogged by high levels of inflation, increasing interest rates and weak consumer confidence, so management has decided to implement 250 job cuts to bolster working capital. Nevertheless, the group recognised that “the result in the second half will be markedly weaker than the first half, and consequently expects to deliver a result for the full year that is lower than its previous expectations”. MR

Pearson beats expectations Education giant Pearson (PSON) banked an adjusted operating profit of £250mn in the first half of 2023, 12 per cent higher than analysts expected. Almost £60mn of cost savings, together with strong demand for English language resources, drove profit growth. Despite the strong beat, however, Pearson has only maintained its outlook for the full year. It flagged that the termination of a major contract would impact growth in its virtual learning division, and noted a decline in higher education enrolments. Analysts expect adjusted operating profit to increase by 25 per cent year-on-year to £568mn. JS Read more: Pearson beats expectations

Spectris boosts sales forecast

Spectris (SXS) has upgraded its full-year guidance after achieving excellent revenue growth and a “record” adjusted operating profit of £102mn in the first half of 2023. The precision measurement solutions company now expects organic sales growth to be ahead of previous guidance of 6-7 per cent, but did not provide a new estimate.

Sales jumped by 23 per cent to £703mn between January and June, while the group’s operating margin widened from 12.7 per cent to 14.5 per cent. Cash conversion was also high at 117 per cent. JS

Harland & Wolff gets big ship boost Shares in iconic Belfast-based shipbuilder Harland & Wolff (HARL), builders of the Titanic, spiked 15 per cent after the company received a letter of intent to oversee the refit of a large vessel, in a contract that could potentially be worth £60mn-£70mn upon its completion. The letter of intent is currently non-binding but signals the approval of a binding contract within two to three months, the company said. The company will receive a £5mn upfront payment to fund preparation work for the rebuild. JH

Profits soar at GlobalData

GlobalData (DATA) increased its adjusted Ebitda by 37 per cent to £53.5mn in the first half of 2023, as operational gearing continues to turbocharge growth. The intelligence group is on track to grow profits by 30 per cent across the whole year. JS

Bank of Ireland forges ahead The strength of Ireland’s economy, combined with rising eurozone interest rates, was well underlined by interim results for the Bank of Ireland (BIRG), which said pre-tax profits nearly tripled to €1.01bn (£863mn) as lending margins widened during the half. The bank saw deposits stay largely stable at €102bn, but with a noticeable increase in the lending book, which was €9bn higher at €81bn after credit impairments were taken into account. The group’s core tier one capital ratio stayed solid at 14.8 per cent. The Bank of Ireland’s cost of capital was a notably low 10.8 per cent. JH

Senior's revenue rises as plane production takes off

Senior (SNR) lifted its revenue by a fifth in its half-year results, propelled by “green shoots” in plane production following a drop due to Covid. Pre-tax profit was up 14.9 per cent while earnings per share rose 15.2 per cent.

"As is well documented, volatility in the Aerospace supply chain continues," the company said. "While we are starting to see the first green shoots of improvement, we continue to believe that it will be well into 2024 before we see normalisation in the supply chain." Shares were down 2 per cent this morning. ML

