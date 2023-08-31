A shoplifting surge is hitting retailers' profits

Shoplifters are stealing headlines this summer. A flurry of US retailers have claimed that increased theft – described by the industry as ‘shrink’ – is hitting profits, with organised crime proving particularly troublesome. UK retailers are keeping mum, but they are also being hit badly by a crime wave.

DIY retailer Home Depot (US:HD) said that its gross margin dipped by 8 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 “primarily driven by pressure from shrink”, while Dick’s Sporting Goods (US: DKS), America's largest sports retailer, saw shares drop by almost a quarter after it cut its guidance and warned that “organised retail crime and theft in general [is] an increasingly serious issue”.

Kohl's (US:KSS), Foot Locker (US:FL), Walmart (WMT:US) and Target (US:TGT) have also been quizzed by analysts about shoplifting, with Target reporting “more than 1 percentage point of cumulative profit pressure from higher shrink since 2019”.