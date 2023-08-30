China’s financial system flashes red

The global economy is entering an interesting phase where one of its two motors has started to cough and splutter as speculation mounts that China could see a Lehman-style banking and property meltdown.

Property developers are back on the rocks, this time Country Garden (HK:2007) serving as the late-arriving sequel to Evergrande’s default in 2021. It is not yet in default, but is facing a 6 September deadline to find enough cash for a coupon payment on two of its bonds.

The net result of the slowdown is that more developers stand to fall behind with debt repayments, leaving thousands of unfinished apartments on which owners have already taken out mortgages. With more of the government’s statistics going dark – apparently, youth unemployment is no longer worth counting in its current form – a sense of gloom surrounds China’s prospects, along with UK-based companies that have large dealings with Chinese debt and equities.