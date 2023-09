Discounted valuation

Low leverage

There are few signs of spending pressures hitting demand at Playtech (PTEC). The gaming operator and software supplier posted solid revenue growth across its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations and enjoyed record cash profits (albeit on an adjusted basis) in the half. The slide in statutory pre-tax profits was due to €26mn (£22mn)-worth of non-cash fair value losses on derivatives and a €40mn increase in distribution costs.