Argentina win could be game-changing for Burford Capital

Few Brits will cry for Argentina as Burford Capital wins the latest round in a long-running court case against the South American republic
September 15, 2023
  • YPF award could be game-changing
  • Most successful quarter on record 

Predictions that a company is at a “turning point” should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but for litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) expectations that its roster of ongoing cases was about to deliver significant returns were fulfilled, pushing up realised gains by more than 250 per cent during the half to $94mn (£75mn). Combined with a $400mn issuance of senior notes in June, Burford currently sits on its strongest cash position in years.

