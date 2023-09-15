Argentina win could be game-changing for Burford Capital

YPF award could be game-changing

Most successful quarter on record

Predictions that a company is at a “turning point” should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but for litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) expectations that its roster of ongoing cases was about to deliver significant returns were fulfilled, pushing up realised gains by more than 250 per cent during the half to $94mn (£75mn). Combined with a $400mn issuance of senior notes in June, Burford currently sits on its strongest cash position in years.