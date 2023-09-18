Why house prices will keep falling even as mortgage costs drop

10 mortgage providers have cut their rates

Fewer house sales are falling through

The lagged effect of rate rises will affect homeowners for years to come

Lenders are cutting mortgage rates in response to expectations the Bank of England base rate will peak this autumn, but experts still predict further house price falls.

According to price comparison website Uswitch, 10 mortgage providers cut their rates in the week leading up to 11 September as most economists predict the Bank of England base rate will peak at 5.5 per cent or 5.75 per cent after one or two more hikes.