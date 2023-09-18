news

Why house prices will keep falling even as mortgage costs drop

Banks are starting to offer cheaper deals, but experts are not planning for a market recovery anytime soon
September 18, 2023
  • 10 mortgage providers have cut their rates
  • Fewer house sales are falling through
  • The lagged effect of rate rises will affect homeowners for years to come

Lenders are cutting mortgage rates in response to expectations the Bank of England base rate will peak this autumn, but experts still predict further house price falls.

According to price comparison website Uswitch, 10 mortgage providers cut their rates in the week leading up to 11 September as most economists predict the Bank of England base rate will peak at 5.5 per cent or 5.75 per cent after one or two more hikes.

