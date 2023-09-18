'Looking at numbers won't get you very far with healthcare stocks'

Understanding the science can give you an edge when investing in healthcare

The trust’s previous outperformance has been wiped out over the past two years

M&A activity is expected to pick up

Stockpickers always need to understand the dynamics of the sectors their companies operate in. But some sectors are trickier than others. And in some, internal dynamics can matter even more than financial fundamentals in terms of driving share price movements.

Sven Borho, co-manager of Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH), says that healthcare investing is all about the science, but the science is hard to get. “Take the tech sector: everyone is an expert on the next iPhone," he explains. "Even artificial intelligence (AI) is quite intuitive. But when it comes to the next big antibody drug, for example, how do you understand it? The healthcare sector is special because the learning curve is steep. You typically need scientific expertise to be a good assessor of innovations in this area.”