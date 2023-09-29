Are trust 'sweeteners' enough for shareholders?

As we noted last week, the drastic measures recently unveiled by Hipgnosis Songs (SONG) show just how far some investment trusts will go in their efforts to survive a continuation vote. But SONG isn't alone in dealing out the sweeteners as it hopes to win over shareholders.

That much seems fairly evident from the latest annual report for the European Opportunities Trust (EOT), which faces a continuation vote in November. Once a top-performing European equity fund, EOT took a big performance hit in 2020 due to manager Alexander Darwall's heavy allocation to Wirecard, the payments group involved in a multi-year fraud.

That has led to the trust's shares languishing on a reasonably big discount – and to the presence of several big value investors on the shareholder register. It's not inconceivable that they'd want to see the trust wind up and return its proceeds to investors, although its board does say it has sought feedback from shareholders and is confident the continuation vote will be passed.