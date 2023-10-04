How Novo Nordisk uses windfall profits to build its empire

Novo Nordisk's ownership structure has created a health investment behemoth

Recent buyouts and funding show the direction of travel in biotech

Until recently, Novo Nordisk (DN:NOVO.B) was known for its portfolio of diabetes treatments, which included the blood sugar control aid Ozempic. But everything changed in 2021 when regulators approved a high-dose version of the GLP-1 drug for the treatment of obesity.

The scale of that potential market means Novo Nordisk is now Europe’s most valuable company, worth $400bn (£331bn) – higher than Denmark's gross domestic product (GDP). This meteoric rise has benefited the company’s investors, and none more so than its controlling shareholder, Novo Holdings.