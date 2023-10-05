Ofwat's 'price review' is just PR – but investors should still take note

The Great British public hates nationalised industries. The public hates privatised industries. Contradictory though those two statements may be – and allowing for a little exaggeration – they both hold good, sometimes simultaneously. It is against this hate-hate backdrop that the grandest performance of all in the UK’s stable of privatised industries is about to be conducted – the spectacle of the five-year price review for the 10 privatised water companies of England and Wales.

Performance though it is, the review has a succinct and rather boring title, PR24. That said, it is somehow appropriate that ‘PR’ should be in the acronym since the price review, which will decide how much the water companies can charge their customers in the period 2025 to the end of 2029, is almost as much a public relations exercise as it is a price-fixing one.

And the production is as much about the conductor, the water regulator Ofwat, as it is about the players. After all, why else would Ofwat produce a 164-page book that supposedly does nothing more than tell the water company chiefs what to include in their pricing submissions? If the book’s contents were as dull as the title, Our final methodology for PR24, an email with appropriate attachments sent to the respective finance directors would do the job nicely. As it is, the details for the finance chiefs are mostly contained in the 14 appendices that are in addition to the book. That leaves the 164-pager as much as anything a glossy exercise about the importance of water (“central to our daily lives” etc), the duties of the water companies (they must rebuild the public’s trust) and the square-jawed, hand-on-heart sincerity of Ofwat (“we will drive companies to deliver more for customers and the environment” etc).