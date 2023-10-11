Bargain UK shares struggle to find buyers

UK equities may be keenly priced but there are few buyers willing to take advantage, according to Goldman Sachs.

The market “continues to see outflows from households, mutual funds, pension and insurance funds and foreign investors”, with the only significant buyers in the first half of the year being companies themselves via buybacks, the investment bank's analysts found. A survey of UK finance officers found that around half see local equities as undervalued, compared with less than 10 per cent in 2019.

This “de-equitisation of the UK market” means companies are also unwilling to list shares in a market they deem to be undervalued, the investment bank said in a note.