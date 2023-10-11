Join our community of smart investors
companies

Bargain UK shares struggle to find buyers

Ownership by retail investors has halved since 2004 but total returns remain higher than bond yields
Bargain UK shares struggle to find buyers
October 11, 2023

UK equities may be keenly priced but there are few buyers willing to take advantage, according to Goldman Sachs.

The market “continues to see outflows from households, mutual funds, pension and insurance funds and foreign investors”, with the only significant buyers in the first half of the year being companies themselves via buybacks, the investment bank's analysts found. A survey of UK finance officers found that around half see local equities as undervalued, compared with less than 10 per cent in 2019. 

This “de-equitisation of the UK market” means companies are also unwilling to list shares in a market they deem to be undervalued, the investment bank said in a note. 

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data