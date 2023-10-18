Experian faces a tricky balance of stability and independence

In July 2014, Experian (EXPN) chief executive Don Robert resigned so that he could chair the group. This sort of move risks 'groupthink' and is in breach of corporate government guidelines. Both investor advisory groups and some major shareholders objected.

The received wisdom was that former chief executives who chair the same group come with preconceived ideas that could unduly influence strategy and pay. They could be defensive about past decisions, and inhibit new chief executives from making necessary changes of direction. The Experian reshuffle was needed, though, because of growing criticism about Robert’s predecessor, Sir John Peace. He had been chairing not only Experian, but also Burberry (BRBY) and Standard Chartered (STAN).

Chairing more than one company at a time also conflicts with good corporate governance – the suggestion was that Peace had spread himself too thinly. Robert held the fort for two years before being replaced by Mike Rogers, who has chaired Experian ever since.