How to pick the right pension plan for you

A few platforms have recently made tweaks to their Sipp fees

If you are about to retire, make sure your provider will support you in drawdown

Interest rate on cash, admin fees and investment choice are all factors to consider

Self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) are often the most expensive products offered by investment platforms. Investors typically contribute to them regularly for long periods of time, building sizable portfolios that can easily accrue significant yearly fees.

Picking a Sipp provider that won’t overcharge you is crucial in order to maximise your returns, but you should also consider the other factors that might make a platform more suitable than others for your circumstances, as well as regularly review your arrangements to make sure you are still with the best provider for your portfolio and investment style.