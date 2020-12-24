/
The IC Interviews

Jeremy Grantham: “We have to run as if our lives depend on it”

The IC interviews Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and long-term investment strategist at GMO Asset Management

Jeremy Grantham: “We have to run as if our lives depend on it”
December 24, 2020

Jeremy Grantham began his investment career as an economist with Royal Dutch Shell, but he is now devoting his time, and money, to the fight against climate change.

Today

COMPANIES December 22, 2020

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

COMPANIES December 23, 2020

Royal Mail finally breaks union deadlock

Investing Explained December 16, 2020

The IC guide to investing in shares

In this interview, he speaks to Nilushi Karunaratne about whether companies, governments and investors are taking enough action on climate change, what he hopes to see from the incoming Biden administration and how investors should see climate change as an opportunity for their portfolios.

Mr Grantham is joined by Lucas White, portfolio manager for GMO’s resources and climate change strategies. Mr White explains how GMO approaches climate change investing and also shares his thoughts on Tesla and other highly rated renewables stocks.

To find out more about the topics discussed, become a subscriber and read the content below:

Five ethical trends to befriend

From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, what should investors watch out for in 2021?

What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?

The Biden-Harris ticket campaigned on an ambitious plan to tackle climate change, but this is set to be tested by the realities of governing.

Green pioneers

Companies building a sustainable future also promise material upside.

The fuel of the future

Is the hydrogen economy a hot investment or hot air?

Oil is dead, long live oil

The 2020 shake-up to the oil market brought forward changes the industry would have had to face anyway.

Today

COMPANIES December 22, 2020

Is Kingspan the next Boohoo?

COMPANIES December 23, 2020

Royal Mail finally breaks union deadlock

Investing Explained December 16, 2020

The IC guide to investing in shares

COMPANIES December 23, 2020

Payment companies are outgrowing their middle-men role

COMPANIES December 23, 2020

News Review 23 Dec: Cairn Energy wins big in India

