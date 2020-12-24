Jeremy Grantham: “We have to run as if our lives depend on it”

Jeremy Grantham began his investment career as an economist with Royal Dutch Shell, but he is now devoting his time, and money, to the fight against climate change.
In this interview, he speaks to Nilushi Karunaratne about whether companies, governments and investors are taking enough action on climate change, what he hopes to see from the incoming Biden administration and how investors should see climate change as an opportunity for their portfolios.
Mr Grantham is joined by Lucas White, portfolio manager for GMO’s resources and climate change strategies. Mr White explains how GMO approaches climate change investing and also shares his thoughts on Tesla and other highly rated renewables stocks.
To find out more about the topics discussed, become a subscriber and read the content below:
Five ethical trends to befriend
From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, what should investors watch out for in 2021?
What will a Biden presidency mean for green energy investors?
The Biden-Harris ticket campaigned on an ambitious plan to tackle climate change, but this is set to be tested by the realities of governing.
Companies building a sustainable future also promise material upside.
Is the hydrogen economy a hot investment or hot air?
The 2020 shake-up to the oil market brought forward changes the industry would have had to face anyway.