Jeremy Grantham: “We have to run as if our lives depend on it”

Jeremy Grantham began his investment career as an economist with Royal Dutch Shell, but he is now devoting his time, and money, to the fight against climate change.

In this interview, he speaks to Nilushi Karunaratne about whether companies, governments and investors are taking enough action on climate change, what he hopes to see from the incoming Biden administration and how investors should see climate change as an opportunity for their portfolios.

Mr Grantham is joined by Lucas White, portfolio manager for GMO’s resources and climate change strategies. Mr White explains how GMO approaches climate change investing and also shares his thoughts on Tesla and other highly rated renewables stocks.

