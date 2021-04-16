Alpha Podcast: Top of the shops

On this week's Alpha Podcast, John Hughman and Phil Oakley ask whether asset price bubbles are forming everywhere, and assess the prospects for three British retailers proving that physical stores still matter.

Stock markets keep going up but investors should be wary of complacency

Can house prices maintain their high annual growth rate?

Primark can continue to thrive despite having no online business and the increased scrutiny of fast fashion. Consequently AB Foods' shares look good value at their current price

These bellwether results raised more questions than answers for the supermarket sector, even as the pandemic effect wears off