Alpha Podcast: Top of the shops

This week's Alpha podcast examines the future of British retail
April 16, 2021

On this week's Alpha Podcast, John Hughman and Phil Oakley ask whether asset price bubbles are forming everywhere, and assess the prospects for three British retailers proving that physical stores still matter.

Is it too easy to make money from the stock market?

Stock markets keep going up but investors should be wary of complacency

 

The health of housing

Can house prices maintain their high annual growth rate?

Primark makes AB Foods' shares look attractive

Primark can continue to thrive despite having no online business and the increased scrutiny of fast fashion. Consequently AB Foods' shares look good value at their current price

 

Tesco still faced by the spectre of price deflation

These bellwether results raised more questions than answers for the supermarket sector, even as the pandemic effect wears off

 

