Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

This week, we publish our table of the top holdings of some of the best-performing funds investing in sustainable UK equities for a second time. When this table was first published in mid May, I commented that not all the names on the list were what one would expect. Online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo (BOO) was highlighted as a prime example.

I also attempted to outline the logic of why a sustainable investor may buy into this kind of situation; some “green” investments are less about the starting point than the direction of travel. But the intervening few months at Boohoo have shown how this kind of approach can turn out to be dangerously contrived. Boohoo remains on the best ideas list, but readers should bear in mind this relates to latest portfolio disclosures at the end of May rather than current holdings. Both positions are in funds of Aberdeen Standard Investment.

There are broadly three things sustainable investors tend to be concerned about, which are captured in the acronym ESG: E for environment; S for social issues, such as worker rights; and G for governance. BooHoo currently looks an epic fail on all three fronts.

On the E front, while Boohoo has trumpeted initiatives to try to keep its product out of landfill, what it sells tends to have a worryingly short wardrobe life. Not much has changed here, although investors may have reason to feel more cynical about the 'green' initiatives.

The reason for increased cynicism is a result of developments on the S front. Leicester, where Boohoo sources much of its product, has long been characterised as an on-shoring dystopia (bringing sweatshops home). Boohoo has played up its supply chain auditing efforts and a move towards full supply chain transparency. But a barrage of reports about atrocious conditions at factories supplying Boohoo have led to the share price collapsing two-fifths and many other retailers, including Next and ASOS, have dropped Boohoo brands. The company is launching a QC-led investigation.

Then there is the G, often seen as the most important letter in ESG. In late May, shrewd short-selling specialist ShadowFall published a blistering attack. A key element of the short note concerned the relationship between the company and its two-thirds-owned subsidiary Pretty Little Thing. The subsidiary was founded by the son of Boohoo’s chairman and 12.1 per cent shareholder Mahmud Kamani. The remaining third of Pretty Little Thing, was swiftly bought out for £324m, which partly addressed Shadowfall's criticisms. Still, related-party transactions are, in general, viewed dimly by governance experts.

It was less than a month before there was more G-based discontent. In mid June, a third of shareholders voted against the company’s remuneration report. A week later the company went ahead with a £150m management incentive scheme based solely on share price performance to 2023. Schemes based on share price are often a worry because they can run counter to long-term operational concerns and wider stakeholder interests. This latter point seems particularly pertinent in light of the supply chain controversy.

With hindsight, it feels staggering Boohoo could be an ESG play. But, ironically, there could be a strong commercial logic in cleaning up supply, creating a barrier to new entrants. This is particularly relevant given the success of Boohoo-like retailer I Saw It First, which was founded in 2017 by Jalar Kamani, big brother of Boohoo’s chairman and the company’s former trading director – boohoo indeed!

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from high Clipper Logistics CLG 340p 0.0% Active Energy Group AEG 1p 0.0% Premier Foods PFD 80p 0.0% Baillie Gifford US Growth USA 227p 0.0% Croda International CRDA 5,374p 0.1% International Biotech IBT 808p 0.2% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 526p 0.4% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 121p 0.4% Edinburgh Worldwide Invt EWI 280p 0.5% Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust AJIT 650p 0.5% Bunzl BNZL 2,229p 0.6% Biotech Growth Trust BIOG 1,387p 0.6% Smithson Investment Trust SSON 1,520p 0.7% JP Morgan Japan Smaller JPS 454p 0.7% Schroder Asian Total ATR 386p 0.8% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 118p 0.8% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 545p 1.1% Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr SMT 892p 1.1% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,440p 1.1% Renishaw RSW 4,220p 1.1% JBM CN Grw&Inc JCGI 516p 1.1% Air Partner AIR 99p 1.2% Cello Health CLL 163p 1.2% Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 112p 1.2% Monks Investment Tr MNKS 1,110p 1.2% IG Group Holdings IGG 863p 1.3% Herald Investment Trust HRI 1,624p 1.3% B&M European Value Retail BME 434p 1.3% Polar Capital Tech PCT 2,120p 1.3% Personal Assets Trust PNL 44,350p 1.4% Gaming Realms GMR 18p 1.6% Avon Rubber AVON 3,440p 1.7% Manchester & London Invt MNL 686p 1.7% Antofagasta ANTO 976p 1.8% Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX 10,025p 1.8% Avast AVST 544p 1.9% Halma HLMA 2,331p 1.9% Witan Pacific Invt Tr WPC 353p 1.9% International Public INPP 168p 2.0% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 432p 2.0% Sterling Energy SEY 12p 2.0% Reckitt Benckiser Group RB 7,438p 2.1% Henderson EuroTrust HNE 1,255p 2.1% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% Ceres Power CWR 610p 2.2% Games Workshop Group GAW 8,440p 2.3% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 488p 2.3% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,014p 2.3% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 193p 2.3% BB Healthcare Trust BBH 168p 2.3% Polar Cap Gbl Healthcare PCGH 250p 2.3% Allianz Technology Trust ATT 2,350p 2.5% Worldwide Healthcare Tr WWH 3,640p 2.5% discoverIE Group DSCV 590p 2.6% Bail Giff Eur BGEU 1,100p 2.7% Martin Currie Global Port MNP 321p 2.7% Verditek VDTK 11p 2.8% Experian EXPN 2,873p 2.8% Fidelity China Special FCSS 298p 2.9% Fidelity European Values FEV 265p 2.9% Lancashire LRE 827p 3.0%

Source: FactSet (9 Jul 20)

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from low STV Group STVG 220p 0.0% Babcock International Group BAB 297p 0.6% Pittards PTD 40p 1.3% Impellam Group IPEL 225p 2.2% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet (9 Jul 20)

Shorts Thursday, 9 July 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 12.6% 9 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 9.1% 7 -0.2% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 -0.1% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.1% 6 0.4% PEARSON PLC 6.3% 6 -0.5% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.9% 8 1.1% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.7% 3 0.3% PETROFAC LTD 5.3% 5 0.5% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.2% 1 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.8% 3 0.2% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.7% 5 0.7% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.6% 5 0.1% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.6% 3 -0.6% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 4.5% 6 0.4% DIGNITY PLC 4.1% 3 -0.1% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.1% 5 0.4% TUI AG 4.0% 4 0.0% ASCENTIAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.9% 6 0.0% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 3.8% 2 0.1% A.G. Barr PLC 3.8% 3 0.0% CAPITA PLC 3.7% 5 0.3% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.7% 3 -0.7% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.2% 4 0.0% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.2% 4 -0.1% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 1 -0.3% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.0% 3 -0.1% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.1% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% VICTREX PLC 2.7% 3 0.1% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.6% 2 0.3% HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 2.6% 4 NEW AA PLC 2.5% 2 -0.6% Signature Aviation PLC 2.5% 4 0.1% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.5% 3 NEW AGGREKO PLC 2.5% 2 -0.2% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 2.4% 2 NEW BRITISH LAND CO PLC 2.4% 3 NEW CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC 2.4% 3 NEW ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.3% 2 -0.6% N. Brown Group 2.3% 2 0.0%

Source: FCA

Upgrades Wednesday, 8 July 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Yellow Cake YCA 1604.3% - 1943% Rl Est Cred RECI 807.1% 10.2% - Trackwise Designs TWD 226.9% 157.6% 70% Draper Esprit GROW 209.2% 26.9% -22% Gear4music Holdings G4M 164.0% 356.7% 265% Best of the Best BOTB 110.2% 168.5% 311% System1 Group SYS1 105.3% 181.7% 27% Totally TLY 96.4% 96.7% - RM RM 92.1% -76.7% -76% Atalaya Mining ATYM 86.5% 36.2% -52% Urban&Civic UANC 82.7% 70.0% -44% United Oil & Gas UOG 76.8% - - BATM Advanced Comm BVC 75.4% 69.6% 135% Antofagasta ANTO 70.4% 0.0% -59% DWF Group DWF 69.9% -6.5% 25% BP BP 67.1% -80.2% -95% De La Rue DLAR 61.9% 57.0% -55% MJ Gleeson GLE 49.5% -43.6% -63% Numis NUM 45.8% - 38% Equals Group EQLS 42.9% 42.9% 0% ECO Animal Health Group EAH 39.6% 39.6% -58% Photo-Me PHTM 35.9% 35.9% 2% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 34.5% 42.3% 20% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 30.9% -15.3% 0% Hummingbird Resources HUM 30.8% - 0% B&M European Value Retail BME 29.9% 35.7% 28% Orchard Funding Group ORCH 29.7% 29.7% -9% Manolete Partners MANO 27.4% 35.0% 37% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 27.2% -14.1% -28% Iofina IOF 25.1% 128.3% 132% 888 888 24.2% 5.7% -2% BOKU BOKU 23.5% 19.4% 43% Venture Life Group VLG 23.0% 237.0% 125% Eckoh ECK 22.8% 22.8% 23% NCC Group NCC 22.0% 21.9% -22% Games Workshop Group GAW 20.8% 11.3% 6% Bunzl BNZL 19.9% 0.2% -11% boohoo group BOO 18.6% 32.6% 53% Ferrexpo FXPO 17.8% 20.2% -48% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET 17.6% 12.7% - Shearwater Group SWG 16.4% 16.0% - 1Spatial SPA 15.3% 15.3% 17% National Express Group NEX 14.1% -76.7% -81% IG Design Group IGR 14.0% 9.5% 8% KAZ Minerals KAZ 13.8% 6.2% -22% Serco SRP 13.7% 1.6% 24% Beazley BEZ 13.4% -89.9% -92% Palace Capital PCA 13.2% -11.5% -22% Barclays BARC 13.1% -82.6% -92% RPS Group RPS 13.0% 36.6% -33% Fresnillo FRES 12.7% 9.4% -31% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 12.6% -87.6% -93% CVS Group CVSG 12.4% -41.0% -44% Picton Property Income PCTN 11.7% 11.3% 7% Premier Foods PFD 11.6% 14.4% 18% Civitas Social CSH 11.0% 10.4% 3% Tatton Asset Management TAM 10.8% 10.8% 12% Cranswick CWK 10.2% 10.4% 25% Pan African Resources PAF 10.1% 10.3% 91% Warehouse REIT WHR 10.1% 0.2% 28% CentralNic Group CNIC 10.0% 141.5% 9% Rio Tinto RIO 9.3% 6.4% -21% Brooks MacDonald Group BRK 9.0% -6.0% 2% Caledonia Mining CMCL 8.7% 67.1% 200% TalkTalk Telecom Group TALK 8.6% 7.3% -7% Associated British Foods ABF 7.7% -30.9% -46% Frontier Developments FDEV 7.0% 22.7% -15% GlobalData DATA 6.9% 6.9% 29% Water Intelligence WATR 6.8% 3.2% 12% UNITE Group UTG 6.7% -26.2% -42% Liontrust Asset Mgmt LIO 6.4% 7.5% 15% Urban Logistics REIT SHED 6.3% -10.8% -9% Rathbone Brothers RAT 5.6% -18.1% -30% Empiric Student ESP 5.6% -42.4% -48% Jupiter Fund Management JUP 5.4% -0.5% -29% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 5.2% 96.6% 19% Glencore GLEN 5.2% -40.4% -83% Marlowe MRL 5.0% 5.0% 7% MJ Hudson Group MJH 5.0% 31.3% - PayPoint PAY 5.0% -16.8% -18% 3i Group Plc III 4.9% - -54% G4S GFS 4.5% -31.8% -43% Midwich Group MIDW 4.5% 4.5% -1% Serica Energy SQZ 4.4% -62.1% -66% Dart Group DTG 4.1% 21.4% 53% Drax Group DRX 4.0% -3.8% 21% BHP Group BHP 3.9% -1.2% -5% St James's Place STJ 3.8% -4.1% 2% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 3.8% 9.6% 21% Polymetal International POLY 3.4% 7.4% 60% Sirius Real Estate SRE 3.4% -21.3% -13% Chesnara CSN 3.4% -39.4% -1% Smart Metering Systems SMS 3.3% -3.3% -45% Grainger GRI 3.3% -12.5% -32% Computacenter CCC 3.1% 3.7% 13% CMC Markets CMCX 3.1% 7.2% 301% Schroders SDR 3.0% 1.7% -17%

Source: FactSet

Downgrades Wednesday, 8 July 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr On The Beach Group OTB -95.4% -98.7% -99% ULS Technology ULS -84.2% -84.2% -86% Hunting HTG -81.9% -95.2% -98% Nexus Infrastructure NEXS -80.7% -82.5% -75% Speedy Hire SDY -78.5% -78.5% -79% Halfords Group HFD -74.2% -72.3% -76% Renewi Plc RWI -72.0% -69.0% -75% IGas Energy IGAS -70.9% -93.2% -89% Biffa Plc BIFF -68.7% -80.1% -82% Renold RNO -68.7% -68.7% -84% Scapa Group SCPA -65.7% -67.9% -74% JD Sports Fashion JD -65.5% -65.5% -64% IWG IWG -63.8% -86.1% -94% Wincanton WIN -63.8% -63.5% -63% 1pm OPM -59.6% -57.4% -63% 4Imprint Group FOUR -58.4% -80.8% -87% Steppe Cement STCM -57.9% -59.2% -60% HML HMLH -53.2% - -53% First Property Group FPO -52.2% - -52% N Brown Group BWNG -51.9% -52.4% -60% Mpac Group MPAC -51.7% -68.8% -45% Forterra Plc FORT -51.5% -63.4% -69% NewRiver REIT NRR -49.5% -53.1% -50% Griffin Mining GFM -47.7% -49.4% -55% Norcros NXR -47.5% -52.2% -58% Polypipe Group PLP -47.2% -55.6% -59% Breedon Grp BREE -46.8% -57.2% -56% Vp Plc VP -42.8% -42.7% -46% Arbuthnot Banking Group ARBB -41.5% -42.7% -26% Grafton Group GFTU -40.2% -65.0% -71% D4t4 Solutions D4T4 -39.2% -52.0% -52% Ibstock IBST -38.7% -58.4% -66% Kenmare Resources KMR -36.7% -50.4% -63% Mediclinic International MDC -33.8% -54.1% -53% Ashtead Group AHT -32.6% -37.0% -42% LSL Property Services LSL -32.3% -32.3% -48% Savills SVS -32.0% -32.8% - Hochschild Mining HOC -31.8% -63.1% -53% Tyman TYMN -31.8% -51.1% -54% Auto Trader Group AUTO -31.2% -31.1% -32% MITIE Group MTO -31.0% -30.6% -41% Melrose Industries MRO -30.7% -56.7% -77% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -30.5% -65.1% -73% Secure Income REIT SIR -30.0% -30.0% -50% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -29.1% -46.4% -42% Record REC -27.7% -28.5% -3% Intu Properties INTU -27.2% -51.3% -76% Costain Group COST -26.5% -51.5% -74% Taylor Wimpey TW -25.5% -40.4% -50% GB Group GBG -25.3% -23.9% -22% STV Group STVG -25.2% -38.0% -38% Capital & Counties Props CAPC -24.2% -70.4% -57% DS Smith SMDS -23.6% -24.3% -30% Kier Group KIE -23.4% -31.6% -64% Redrow RDW -23.3% -34.8% -45% Johnson Matthey JMAT -23.3% -25.2% -37% Severfield SFR -22.9% -23.0% -20% Petrofac PFC -22.7% -46.1% -65% Crest Nicholson CRST -22.4% -42.4% -67% McKay Securities MCKS -21.5% - -21% Oxford Instruments OXIG -21.4% -24.0% -27% discoverIE Group DSCV -21.3% -20.2% -26% Informa INF -21.3% -46.5% -60% Babcock International Group BAB -20.9% -21.8% -25% Kin and Carta KCT -20.8% -20.8% -45% IMImobile Plc IMO -20.5% -27.1% -28% Trifast TRI -20.3% -23.6% -43% Burford Capital BUR -20.2% -11.6% -36% Go-Ahead Group GOG -19.9% -54.4% -60% Hill & Smith HILS -19.9% -19.9% -33% Kingfisher KGF -19.7% -19.2% -26% Capita CPI -19.6% -32.6% -48% Braemar Shipping Services BMS -18.9% -18.9% -16% Anexo Group ANX -18.0% -18.9% -9% Shaftesbury SHB -17.8% -36.9% -46% Capital & Regional CAL -17.0% -39.8% -65% Helical HLCL -16.7% -30.0% -16% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -16.7% -11.1% 0% Senior SNR -15.5% -54.9% -80% Air Partner AIR -15.5% 24.5% -12% TBC Bank Group TBCG -14.8% -52.1% -51% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -14.4% -14.4% -52% Network International Holdings NETW -14.2% -46.7% -48% Barratt Developments BDEV -14.2% -26.5% -34% Standard Chartered STAN -14.2% -55.6% -60% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB -14.0% -51.4% -84% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% - - Essentra ESNT -13.4% -29.9% -41% Hays HAS -12.7% -36.3% -70% Pets At Home PETS -12.7% -30.5% -24% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO -12.5% -28.7% -47% City of London Investment CLIG -12.4% -26.4% -11% Aggreko AGK -11.7% -34.8% -46% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -11.3% -18.7% -27% Volex VLX -11.2% - 11% Tesco TSCO -11.1% -21.8% -22% Close Brothers Group CBG -11.1% -35.5% -43% Moneysupermarket com Grp MONY -10.9% -15.1% -15% Vivo Energy VVO -10.7% -46.2% -51% Dixons Carphone DC -10.4% -24.8% -37% Travis Perkins TPK -10.3% -36.7% -45% Vodafone Group VOD -10.3% 5.9% -7% Litigation Capital Mgmt LIT -10.2% -1.9% 26% Workspace Group WKP -10.1% -30.2% -32% Marshalls MSLH -10.1% -31.9% -32% First Derivatives FDP -10.0% -31.0% -32% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA -9.9% -49.2% -85% Bushveld Minerals BMN -9.9% -9.9% -62% Morgan Advanced Materials MGAM -9.8% -21.2% -30% Rightmove RMV -9.5% -32.0% -40% Diaceutics DXRX -9.1% -9.1% -23% Medica Group MGP -9.0% -26.9% -34% AEW UK REIT AEWU -9.0% -9.0% - SThree STEM -8.7% -21.7% -56% Restore RST -8.5% -40.5% -41% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -8.5% -62.9% -81% Lancashire LRE -8.5% -35.4% -34% Compass Group CPG -8.1% -63.9% -75% Smith & Nephew SN -8.0% -30.6% -34% Paragon Banking Group PAG -7.9% -28.1% -35% WPP WPP -7.7% -26.4% -44% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX -7.7% -12.9% 10% AG BARR BAG -7.6% -23.9% -39% Ricardo RCDO -7.5% -26.3% -38% Bakkavor Group BAKK -7.4% -18.1% -38% Man Group EMG -7.3% -11.8% -24% Meggitt MGGT -7.0% -37.0% -44% Keller Group KLR -6.6% -16.1% -31% Vistry Group VTY -6.5% -14.0% -21% Playtech PTEC -6.5% -36.7% -65% Vesuvius VSVS -6.3% -37.3% -55% Porvair PRV -6.3% -15.4% -22% Bodycote BOY -6.3% -21.0% -46% Morses Club MCL -6.2% -10.9% -24% Nichols NICL -6.0% -24.6% -34% Next NXT -6.0% -71.9% -76% Persimmon PSN -6.0% -20.9% -36% Avingtrans AVG -5.9% -5.9% 19% Curtis Banks Group CBP -5.9% -5.9% -17% GCP Student Living DIGS -5.9% -17.8% -23% Morgan Sindall Group MGNS -5.9% -26.2% -36% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS -5.7% -5.7% -20% Centrica CNA -5.7% -39.2% -54% Spectris SXS -5.6% -20.6% -38% Equiniti Group EQN -5.6% -25.3% -30% Vectura Group VEC -5.6% -7.3% 15% Redde Northgate REDD -5.5% -6.0% -19% Inchcape INCH -5.5% -50.9% -59% Virgin Money UK VMUK -5.4% -66.0% -82% PageGroup PAGE -5.3% -66.6% -79% Victrex VCT -4.9% -18.0% -26% St Modwen Properties SMP -4.8% -32.2% -22% National Grid NG -4.5% -3.7% -2% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -4.4% -26.8% -37% HSBC Holdings HSBA -4.4% -47.1% -62% Big Yellow Group BYG -4.4% -5.1% -8% AB Dynamics ABDP -4.3% -17.0% -5% Gem Diamonds GEMD -4.3% -53.2% -74% Coats Group COA -4.1% -54.7% -71% Britvic BVIC -4.1% -17.6% -29% Greencore Group GNC -4.0% -56.7% -54% Prudential PRU -4.0% -12.7% -4% RELX REL -4.0% -9.3% -7% Science In Sport SIS -3.9% -3.9% - Severn Trent SVT -3.9% -20.6% -20% McCarthy & Stone MCS -3.7% -15.7% -56% Polar Capital POLR -3.7% -2.0% -2% Land Securities Group LAND -3.7% -25.5% -25% Bellway BWY -3.6% -16.9% -35% John Wood Group WG -3.5% -35.2% -54% Rank Group RNK -3.3% -36.9% -36% TT Electronics TTG -3.2% -17.9% -42% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -3.2% -29.8% -25% Sanne Group SNN -3.2% -4.7% -12% SSE SSE -3.2% -3.6% -13% Diploma DPLM -3.1% -9.5% -11% British Land BLND -3.1% -21.6% -22%

Source: FactSet

