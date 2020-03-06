Recession risk: check how holdings fared last time

Last week I wrote quite a lot about the coronavirus and what it might mean for investors and their share portfolios. The one thing I would like to stress if you hold individual shares, is to understand the importance of studying a company’s history and particularly how it performed during the last recession.
Simon Thompson
Staying calm and carrying on
Simon Thompson assesses the latest results from five small-cap companies on his watchlist including a REIT that offers an opportunity to lock into a near 8 per cent dividend yield
Simon Thompson