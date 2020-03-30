Market Outlook: Crude drops under $20, equities dip

European shares were weaker again as crude oil came under more pressure and virus restrictions seem set to last for a long time. Crude oil dipped below $20 and made a fresh 18-year as the complete collapse in demand due to the coronavirus combined with the OPEC-led supply/price war create the perfect storm for prices.

