Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

By Neil Wilson

Stock markets continued to strengthen as economies re-open but have yet to retest last Thursday’s highs. The unrest in the US is not likely to have a material impact on equity markets in the near term, largely because of the large-cap weighting, but we should caution that it has the potential to delay the economic recovery in the US. People who would have been going back to work, spending in restaurants and bars, reopening their stores, will not in this febrile environment. President Trump is doubling down on using force to combat the unrest. 

