Market Outlook: European shares soft, Wall Street erases 2020 losses, BAT, Aveva & more

Shares on Wall Street wiped out all off 2020’s losses even as the US was officially declared in recession. The S&P 500 is now up 0.05 per cent for the year, after rising 1.2 per cent on Monday on what looks like a mad fear-of-missing-out trade. The broad index finished at 3,232.39 on the cash close having gained another 38 pts and is now just 160 points away from its all-time high at 3,93.52 and trades with a forward PE multiple of 23.4. In other words, unless earnings bounce back significantly faster than consensus estimates, then it’s very richly priced. It’s remarkable that equity markets can be this stretched on such a catastrophic economic contraction – but that is what unlimited Fed liquidity does. Read why Mark Robinson thinks the rally is overdone.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Always Coca-Cola
Michael has identified a type of chart he likes to play with Coca-Cola HBC AG, but is it an optimal opportunity?
Michael Taylor