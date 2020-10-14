Market Outlook: European stocks firm, Apple underwhelms, US bank earnings in focus, Asos, Pearson & more

Stocks fell on Wall Street as the rally took a pause on Tuesday while European bourses also closed down on the day and remain unable to break free from their ranges. The S&P 500 closed -0.63 per cent at 3,511, but would need to close below 3,500 to bring the 3,400 area and 50-day back into play. Meanwhile the Nasdaq was down by 0.1 per cent to 11,863. The Dow snapped a four-day win streak to finish down 0.6 per cent.

