How to invest and fund your child’s university degree

Rent is rising faster than funding for students

The student loans system relies on parents helping their children through university

For those attending university, it can be the best years of their lives. But for those having to stump up the cash for students to enjoy themselves, it’s quite a different experience. With tuition fees constantly being reviewed, and the cost of essentials such as food and accommodation rising, it’s never been as important to ensure you’re ready to fund your child’s university experience.

Parents with younger children have time to prepare – and can invest to help cover any shortfalls. But those with only a few years until their child turns 18 might need to rely more on cash.