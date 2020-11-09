MenuSearch

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

By IC Podcasts

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.

The funds have performed incredibly well in 2020 as coronavirus has “rapidly increased in tech adoption across the less tech savvy parts of Asia” and allowed “the strong [companies] to get stronger”.

Mr Snell is bullish about the outlook for China and Asia in general and is encouraged by the improving governance and transparency of both listed and private companies there. That’s not a feeling shared by Carson Block, who we interviewed earlier this year (listen here) and is not really backed up by the palaver around Ant Group's proposed IPO which was recently postponed.

In this fascinating interview, he gives Mary McDougall an insight into the funds’ stock selection process, which companies he’s been buying this year and why he thinks China looks far better value than the US.

 

To find out more about the topics discussed by Mary and Roddy, become a subscriber to read the links below.

 

Ant Group moves closer to world’s biggest IPO

Prior to apparent regulatory issues (which seem to centre heavily around Jack Ma's continued involvement in the company), Ant Group was expected to be the world's biggest ever IPO. You can find out more about the company here.

 

Can Scottish Mortgage's stellar run continue?

Baillie Gifford's flagship investment trust, Scottish Mortgage, announced its interim results last week. In this article Dave Baxter analyses the outlook for the hugely popular fun.

