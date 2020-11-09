Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.

The funds have performed incredibly well in 2020 as coronavirus has “rapidly increased in tech adoption across the less tech savvy parts of Asia” and allowed “the strong [companies] to get stronger”.

Mr Snell is bullish about the outlook for China and Asia in general and is encouraged by the improving governance and transparency of both listed and private companies there. That’s not a feeling shared by Carson Block, who we interviewed earlier this year (listen here) and is not really backed up by the palaver around Ant Group's proposed IPO which was recently postponed.

In this fascinating interview, he gives Mary McDougall an insight into the funds’ stock selection process, which companies he’s been buying this year and why he thinks China looks far better value than the US.

