/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Pfizer: patent woes could mask a buying opportunity

The group’s opportunities extend beyond its successful Covid-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech
Pfizer: patent woes could mask a buying opportunity
May 27, 2021
  • Patent expirations are due in the middle of this decade, against a politically charged backdrop
  • Pfizer expects projects ‘durable demand’ for its Covid jabs and has been investing heavily in its broader pipeline
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Revenues diversified across various pharma specialisms
  • High levels of R&D investment driving drug development
  • Covid-19 jab could see ‘durable demand’ beyond immediate crisis
  • Fund manager favourite
Bear points
  • Patent cliff on the horizon
  • Risk of political intervention in the pharma sector

In early May, a statement from Washington D.C. sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical industry.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data