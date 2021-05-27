Pfizer: patent woes could mask a buying opportunity

- Patent expirations are due in the middle of this decade, against a politically charged backdrop
- Pfizer expects projects ‘durable demand’ for its Covid jabs and has been investing heavily in its broader pipeline
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Revenues diversified across various pharma specialisms
- High levels of R&D investment driving drug development
- Covid-19 jab could see ‘durable demand’ beyond immediate crisis
- Fund manager favourite
Bear points
- Patent cliff on the horizon
- Risk of political intervention in the pharma sector
In early May, a statement from Washington D.C. sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical industry.