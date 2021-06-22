Investors' Chronicle journalists awarded at CFA UK Journalism Awards 2021

Algy Hall was awarded Journalist of the Year for his article Tame your brain which examines what investors should do to overcome behavioural mistakes and identifies seven ways to beat the biases that can ruin investment returns.

Mary McDougall won the category Value and Transparency for her article The trading game, which looks at the recent development of a rush of millennials using zero commission trading apps that blurs the lines between gaming and investing.

Rosie Carr was highly commended in the Inclusion and Diversity category for her article Seven financial traps we should be warning our daughters about. This article explains how young women can make sure they don't pay a high gender penalty when it comes to their finances.