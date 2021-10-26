A manufacturing turnaround stock to keep an eye on

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen small caps take a battering while the US indices push onto new highs. Tesla (US:TSLA) motored (sorry, couldn’t resist) to new highs this week, becoming the latest company to join the trillion dollar club.

The Fear & Greed Index has risen to 71 compared to 33 this time last month. However, this does not feel the same in small caps. Many stocks have sold off on good news, and stocks that are delivering bad news to the market are cratering. Both Fisher James (FSJ) and IG Design (IGR) gave multi-year profit warnings, and saw their prices marked down at the open only to be sold off further.

Multi-year profit warnings are the best kinds of profit warnings. These warnings are so bad that the issues the company is experiencing will follow onto the next year – removing any hope of a swift recovery. This means that only a brave or foolish person, or a brave and foolish person, would be bullish on such bad news in the short term, and usually a profit warning will trade lower from the open.