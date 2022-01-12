How to prepare your pensions for inflation

Long-term investors should always look to beat inflation

Adjusting your portfolio to address this can make sense, but you should not make constant changes or completely sell out of assets on the basis of short-term data

In November, UK consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit a 10-year high of 5.1 per cent and is predicted to increase further. But if you are saving for retirement you should be mindful of inflation even when it is not at record levels. “Long-term investors should always consider inflation as the first base target to beat,” says Jason Hollands, managing director at wealth manager Tilney.

Michael Lapham, director of financial planning at Mercer & Hole, adds that as your pensions and retirement investments are probably your longest-term savings plans you should always look to maximise their returns unless you are within 10 years of drawing from them.