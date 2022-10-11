/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

How safe is your pension?

From final salary schemes to Sipps, we look at the risks to your pension savings and how you can keep them safe
How safe is your pension?
October 11, 2022
  • Despite their recent difficulties, final salary pensions still offer the best protection against market movements
  • Other pensions will also have suffered from the bonds sell-off
  • Different types of pensions come with different risks and levels of protection in worst-case scenario situations

Final salary pensions rarely make the news, which makes the headlines of the past few weeks, with all their talk of insolvency and cash crunches, all the more alarming.

When planning for retirement, a final salary (or defined benefit) pension is typically something people spend little time worrying about – your final benefits are guaranteed, and no one will blame you for thinking that's all you need to know.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data