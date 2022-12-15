Return of the Dragon?

While wearing masks and keeping your distance from your relatives was a major inconvenience for most of us while we waited for vaccines to be rolled out, this is nothing compared with the intensely draconian regulations that China adopted to keep its “zero-Covid” target intact. Being forcibly sealed in your apartment block, sent to a mandatory isolation centre or taking tests to enter the supermarket to buy a packet of noodles puts the UK’s haphazardly enforced regime into perspective.

Whatever the public health merits of China’s approach – and many of these are also debatable – zero Covid has had a major dampening effect on the Chinese economy, as disruption has continued long after other countries have normalised their day-to-day lives. Policymakers in China are left with unpalatable decisions: open up now and risk waves of Covid patients overwhelming the healthcare system, or maintain the status quo in the face of rising anger and economic damage. The events of early December suggest the leadership has moved decisively in favour of the former, having started to ease restrictions shortly after the wave of protests seen last month. We will know the definitive answer to this conundrum soon enough, but stock market investors in China are already starting to bet that the Chinese leadership will have no option but to open society further next year.

Even prior to that, it is certainly true that the attrition in the Chinese stock market indices, in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, had left investors wondering whether a value punt on China is now the smart move, given that the price/earnings ratio of the Shanghai Composite (SSE) is at an all-time low of just 12 – at least one standard deviation below the long-term average. After the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan both recently pointed towards value in Chinese equities, the Shanghai Composite Index has performed well, gaining 11 per cent in little over a month and recovering from its year lows. However, the fact remains that, aside from the difficulties surrounding zero Covid, an awful lot needs to go right next year for the market’s faith to be rewarded.