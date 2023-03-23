This marine tech company is set for a re-rating

The marine domain awareness (MDA) market is at the start of a long-term period of sustained growth as governments and national agencies across the world upgrade their maritime intelligence capabilities from analogue systems that date back four decades.

The increasing adoption of intelligent digital maritime surveillance systems is also being driven by the uncertain geopolitical situation that places greater importance on fisheries departments and coastguards to enhance the safety and security of their national waterways and borders.

This backdrop is good news for Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT: 42.5p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels. Indeed, the group has just secured a massive £145mn contract to provide a full MDA system to a new foreign coastguard customer. Due to the strategic importance and sensitivity of national civil defence infrastructure projects, SRT is bound by confidentiality on naming the customer and country.