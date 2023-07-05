This fintech fund's 37% discount is hard to ignore

Net asset value (NAV) up 2.4 per cent to 158.9p

Closing NAV of £277mn after performance fees

Post period end disposal of stake in Cushon

Investors are taking an incredibly conservative approach to their valuation of Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:101p), the first publicly listed fintech fund.

Despite delivering an impressive 18.5 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) on invested capital since inception, making £78.5mn of realisations from five exits, or three times the capital invested, shares in Augmentum trade on a hefty 36.5 per cent discount to NAV of 158.9p. Moreover, the group managed to deliver modest NAV per share growth last year, too.