/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

This fintech fund's 37% discount is hard to ignore

It's cash-rich and delivering healthy gains with a series of success stories
This fintech fund's 37% discount is hard to ignore
July 5, 2023
  • Net asset value (NAV) up 2.4 per cent to 158.9p
  • Closing NAV of £277mn after performance fees
  • Post period end disposal of stake in Cushon
  • 36.5 per cent share price discount to NAV

Investors are taking an incredibly conservative approach to their valuation of Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:101p), the first publicly listed fintech fund. 

Despite delivering an impressive 18.5 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) on invested capital since inception, making £78.5mn of realisations from five exits, or three times the capital invested, shares in Augmentum trade on a hefty 36.5 per cent discount to NAV of 158.9p. Moreover, the group managed to deliver modest NAV per share growth last year, too.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data