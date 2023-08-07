An oil stock that could double in value

290ft-plus net oil play in the Jacobin well

First production testing next month

Discovery de-risks eight further drill-ready prospects

Share price surges 27 per cent

Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN:94.5p), an oil and gas explorer and producer focused on Trinidad and Tobago, has encountered significant reservoir and hydrocarbon accumulations in its Jacobin-1 Oil discovery within the prolific Palo Seco onshore acreage.

Having drilled to a depth of 10,021 feet (ft), one of the deepest wells drilled in recent times in the area, the Jacobin exploration well encountered more than 290ft of net oil, of which 63ft was in the deeper virgin-pressure reservoir targets. The well is now being prepared for a series of production tests to prove the deliverability of the reservoirs.