Exploit Bango's glaring valuation anomaly

Recurring revenue set to grow 79 per cent in the second half

Super Bundling contracts signed with major US telecom operators

Docomo acquisition primed to deliver major profit uplift

Aim-traded Bango (BGO:188p), a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform, is building a lucrative income stream as the preferred technology partner for bundling subscription services.

In the first half, the group signed up two telecom operators in the US for its Digital Vending Machine Super Bundling Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), meaning it now has agreements in place with three of the top five telecom operators in the country (Verizon, T Mobile and one other undisclosed). Bango’s technology platform enables their customers to manage and pay for all their subscriptions in a single place and one bill, access discounts and special offers and try to discover new services, too. For instance, Verizon has been offering its customers NFL Premium subscriptions through its Verizon+ play product, something that would have been impossible and expensive to do if it had to purchase the wholesale content rights and bundle through a set-top box.