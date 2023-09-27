Cash return beckons for Arix shareholders

£17mn net gains on portfolio

First half pre-tax profit of £12.5mn

Closing net asset value of £239mn (185p)

Net cash of £101mn (78p)

CEO departs and strategic review to conclude soon

Arix Bioscience (ARIX:117p), a global venture capital company that holds a diversified portfolio of unlisted and listed investments in early-stage biotechnology businesses, is nearing the end of a strategic review that could lead to a tax-efficient wind-down of the company. The departure of chief executive Robert Lyne on results day would certainly indicate that a cash return to shareholders is the most likely end game rather than the company continuing in its current format.

It’s an easy sell to shareholders given that Arix holds cash of £101mn (78p) and around half of the £68mn (52.5p) listed portfolio is invested in two Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage companies: Aura Biosciences (US: AURA), a company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, including ocular and urologic cancers; and Disc Medicine (US:IRON), a company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for debilitating haematological diseases based on pathways of red blood cell biology.