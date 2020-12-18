/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

OPINION
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020

“Much has changed this year, including the Investors’ Chronicle. It is somewhat fitting for a magazine that has seen so much change and upheaval in its history that this anniversary has been marked by an event that has had such a profound effect, not just on our lives but the market too.” 

At the end of a difficult year, we’re immensely proud to share our bumper relaunch anniversary issue. We’ve squeezed a lot in and we think there is something for everyone. 

John and Rosie’s top picks

Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

When will the house price boom end?

Mary McDougall interviews Scottish Mortgage’s managers 

MOST READ
Today
Funds & Inv Trusts December 17, 2020
Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG
OPINION December 17, 2020
Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt
OPINION December 16, 2020
Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

Dave Baxter talks to Gina and Allan Miller on potential clarity brought about by the end of Brexit and the pandemic

 

"31 FTSE 100 companies made a statement on racial diversity matters in 2021"

You can read our top data analysis from Oliver Telling in ‘The year in charts’

 

Forces for good, or not?

“$1.2trn of ESG money is now managed globally” Philip Ryland says responsible investing is getting its act together. With guest contributor Gillian Tett.

Megan Boxall isn’t so sure. Is ESG the next big fraud? What will 2021 reveal when the tide washes out? With guest contributor Carson Block 

Five ethical trends to befriend

Regardless of your opinion, it’s worth paying attention to big trends, as Nilushi Karunaratne examines here. 

Oil is dead, long live oil 

While the outlook for the oil market is looking a little clearer after a turbulent year, according to Alex Hamer

 

IC experts help you make sense of the year 

There are ‘Reasons to be bullish’ according to Simon Thompson, who sets out his investment calls for the smaller companies market for the year ahead in this article.

2020: The economy, upended 

There are many uncertainties ahead for the economy in 2021, according to Chris Dillow and the road back to normality will be long 

Tech companies still look good 

People are right to compare tech IPO valuations with the late 1990s, but established tech companies still have lots to offer investors, says Phil Oakley

 

What pandemic?

Daily cases of coronavirus have fluctuated in the UK throughout the year

The challenges posed by coronavirus have changed the outlook for many industries. Click on the links below to find out more. 

How Covid-19 could lead the way to better healthcare

Scientific innovation has accelerated in 2020 and that will benefit the public and investors alike

Consumption, changed?

Six consumer habits that could be set for lasting change as the effects of the pandemic continue

 

Understanding your asset options 

Emma Powell and Mark Robinson examine the outlook for various investment options

When will the house price boom end?

Which corners of the property market will flourish in 2021?

What alternative channels of wealth should you consider? 

 

"The five biggest tech companies now contribute almost a quarter of the value of the S&P 500"

Can the sector’s dominance continue in 2020, or will challenges trip the companies up? Lauren Almeida examines the issues here. 

 

Understand your international investment opportunities 

Europe’s green shoots and leavers 

Advantage, China

America: Now what?

Emerging markets: A tale in two parts

Lessons from Japan 

 

Key Questions for 2021: The professionals’ view

Leonora Walters asks 11 fund managers to set out their views on some of the biggest issues for the coming year. Click here to read the full article. 

MOST READ
Today
Funds & Inv Trusts December 17, 2020
Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG
OPINION December 17, 2020
Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt
OPINION December 16, 2020
Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?
Funds & Inv Trusts December 15, 2020
Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change
Explore Topics
NewsOPINION
More on OPINION
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Two good lessons learnt
John Rosier reflects on a year in the markets and why he remains in bullish mode
December 18, 2020
Starting from the bottom
Testing value at the market's trough
December 18, 2020
Putting the public back into public markets. Or at least trying.
PrimaryBid COO James Deal explains how his company is championing shareholder democrac...
More on OPINION
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Two good lessons learnt
John Rosier reflects on a year in the markets and why he remains in bullish mode
December 18, 2020
Starting from the bottom
Testing value at the market's trough
December 18, 2020
Putting the public back into public markets. Or at least trying.
PrimaryBid COO James Deal explains how his company is championing shareholder democrac...
December 17, 2020
Swamped by a sea of intangibles
Figures from Duff & Phelps show that intangible assets have an outsize effect on shareholder returns
December 17, 2020
China sets the scene for iron ore intervention
Despite the rising rhetoric, reliance on steel ingredient means a repeat of the coal import ban looks u...
More on OPINION
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Two good lessons learnt
John Rosier reflects on a year in the markets and why he remains in bullish mode
December 18, 2020
Starting from the bottom
Testing value at the market's trough
December 18, 2020
Putting the public back into public markets. Or at least trying.
PrimaryBid COO James Deal explains how his company is championing shareholder democrac...
More on News
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Will Big Tech’s run continue in 2021?
There are a number of challenges that could trip up Big Tech in 2021
December 18, 2020
ESG: The next big fraud?
Megan Boxall examines what 2021 could reveal when the tide washes out
December 18, 2020
Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021
From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, this is what investors should watch out for as ...
More on News
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Will Big Tech’s run continue in 2021?
There are a number of challenges that could trip up Big Tech in 2021
December 18, 2020
ESG: The next big fraud?
Megan Boxall examines what 2021 could reveal when the tide washes out
December 18, 2020
Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021
From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, this is what investors should watch out for as ...
December 18, 2020
Consumption, changed?
Six consumer habits that could be set for lasting change
December 18, 2020
No bias like home
Dave Baxter examines what clarity over the end of the pandemic and Brexit could bring for the UK market
More on News
December 18, 2020
New year, new hope
With our bumper selection of end of year features, find out what investors can expect in a world changed by Covid-19
December 18, 2020
Will Big Tech’s run continue in 2021?
There are a number of challenges that could trip up Big Tech in 2021
December 18, 2020
ESG: The next big fraud?
Megan Boxall examines what 2021 could reveal when the tide washes out
December 18, 2020
Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021
From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, this is what investors should watch out for as ...