Rising volumes for packaging distribution

Pension deficit moves into surplus

The Glasgow-based packager continues to benefit from growth in the ecommerce sector that began during the pandemic and shows few signs of slowing. Macfarlane (MACL), which counts online and high-street retail brands such as Asos, Argos, Dunelm and Dixons Carphone as clients, drove the top-line through rising volumes for packaging distribution, while manufacturing operations were in recovery mode.