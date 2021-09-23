The China dilemma

Massive regulatory action has hit China's market hard, including its tech companies

Does this leave the region "uninvestable", as some claim?

Big Tech is finally in for a reckoning, but not where we might have expected. Having already put the brakes on Ant Group's initial public offering (IPO) following critical comments from Alibaba (HK:9988) boss Jack Ma last year, Chinese authorities have dealt investors another rude awakening via a series of regulatory measures. From sanctions on leading internet stocks to a ban on private tutoring businesses making a profit and a planned break-up of Ant super-app Alipay, regulation has hit all manner of sectors. This, and the escalating crisis at property developer Evergrande that has spilled out into global markets, sits in sharp contrast to 2020, when Chinese stocks powered ahead.

Recent peaks and troughs have been remarkable: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng entered a bear market in late August, dropping by a fifth versus its last high in February 2021, while other indices and China funds also suffered (see chart below). Yet Chinese companies, including the country's internet giants, posted a strong rebound as the month drew to a close. Some contrarian investors had already scented bargains: in July global value fund manager Hugh Sergeant made the bold assertion that Baidu (HK:9888) might be “the cheapest megacap I’ve ever seen in my career”.